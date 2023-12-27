Destiny 2 accidentally leaks its own Season of the Wish twist

Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish is well underway and if you’re wondering what the next big story beat is, you don’t have to wait. Bungie itself has revealed the latest narrative development in-game, apparently accidentally.

Leaks happen, but it’s not often that they occur in-game, without the need for any player intervention. But that’s what seems to have happened to Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish seasonal event. An in-game message has spoiled this multiplayer game’s next twist, and someone at Bungie will be kicking themselves.

At least, that’s assuming that this isn’t intentional but everything points to the message spoiling an in-game event that simply hasn’t happened yet. So if you’re playing your way through Season of the Wish and don’t want to know what happens next, look away.

One of Destiny 2’s holoprojector briefings contains the lines, “Osiris believes there is a way to follow Crow through the portal – and urges us to keep going.”

Activating the portal is no easy task and now Crow has used it, he’s essentially locked everyone else out, till they can get a new key (or wish). At least until you and your fellow Guardians can find some alternative means of accessing it. Given Crow’s past and past self, it calls his trustworthiness into question.

This isn’t the first time that Bungie has accidentally leaked its own content. The developer also published the trailer for Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion early. However, there have also been several other non-Bungie leaks, which the developer has said could harm all involved.

So if you were wondering how Destiny 2’s latest season was going to wrap up, Bungie has provided one heck of a big clue. If you need help working with this season, here are the best Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Hunter builds and here’s how to get Destiny 2’s Wish Keeper Bow.

