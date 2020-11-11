Destiny 2 Spoils of Conquest – how to get them

If you want to get older Exotics, you're going to need to stock up on this new material

destiny-2-spoils-of-conquest

Destiny 2 Spoils of Conquest is a new item that Bungie introduced in the game’s Beyond Light expansion. Getting a bunch of them will allow you to pick up old Destiny 2 Exotics from previous expansions that you may have missed out on if you were taking a break, or simply found one of their quests too difficult.

It proves to be a nifty addition, too, as some Exotic quests asked you to visit certain locations and achieve various things. That’s all well and good, but lots of Destiny 2’s locations have been vaulted, so you can imagine the kind of roadblocks you’d come across if you tried to do any one of these quests right now. We’re looking at you, Izanagi’s Burden. Bungie has also done the same with Destiny 2’s Pinnacle Weapons, which typically involve beating hard quests to get.

It’s worth noting, though, that you’ll also need an Exotic Cipher alongside other resources to pick up Exotics, but those have been in the game for a while, so you should be fine. The new materials are, however, Spoils of Conquest. So, on that note, here’s where to find Destiny 2’s Spoils of Conquest.

Where to find Destiny 2 Spoils of Conquest

You can get Destiny 2 Spoils of Conquest by completing any of the game’s raids. Currently, however, that is limited to Last Wish and the Garden of Salvation. Destiny 2’s Beyond Light raid release date is soon, but it’s not available just yet.

You’ll need to round up five buddies to tackle the raids, but we’d advise joining the Destiny 2 PC LFG on Discord. Not only are there decent groups you can join, but plenty of people are on hand to show you the ropes, too.

