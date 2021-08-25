Destiny 2 Tracing the Stars 1 quest guide – all Atlas Skew locations

Season of the Lost is now live, a prelude to the upcoming The Witch Queen release date, and with it comes a new quest – Tracing the Stars. The new season involves the return of Mara Sov, the queen of the Awoken who has been presumed dead for quite some time.

Mara Sov can be found in the Dreaming City, with the story revolving around her lost tech witches that she needs your help to save from the Shattered Realm. The Tracing the Stars quest takes you to the Dreaming City in search of Atlas Skews – this is the first part of the quest which updates with the weekly reset, and it looks like the final reward could be the Exotic rifle, Ager’s Scepter.

To unlock the Tracing the Stars quest, you first need to complete Season of the Lost’s introduction quest, as well as the seasonal quest, Wayfinder’s Voyage 1. You can pick up the Tracing the Stars 1 quest from the Compass, before speaking to Mara Sov to kickstart the mission.

Tracing the Stars 1 quest – Atlas Skew locations

Mara Sov can be found inside the portal in the HELM, she tasks you with finding and collecting five Atlas Skews from around the Dreaming City.

Here are all the Destiny 2 Atlas Skew locations:

Divalian Mists – head down the cliffside northeast of the map

– head down the cliffside northeast of the map Divalian Mists – head to the cave near the large yellow structure close to the middle of the map

– head to the cave near the large yellow structure close to the middle of the map Drowned Bay Alcove – enter the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector (this can be found by the Divalian Mists spawn location) and you’ll find the Atlas Skew at the first cave entrance

– enter the Bay of Drowned Wishes Lost Sector (this can be found by the Divalian Mists spawn location) and you’ll find the Atlas Skew at the first cave entrance Spine Oracle Orrery – follow the path towards the Oracle, climb to the top of the Oracle tower

– follow the path towards the Oracle, climb to the top of the Oracle tower Distant Spine Island – head away from the Oracle tower and head east towards the islands, where you’ll find a tree

After collecting all Atlas Skews and successfully returning to Mara, you unlock the mission ‘A Hollow Coronation’ – by completing this you pick up a new Stasis hand cannon, the Vulpecula. This is not the end of the Tracing the Stars quest, as there’s plenty more to come over the next few weeks, so be sure to check back next week after the update for more.