Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple start time confirmed

Destiny 2‘s latest expansion, The Witch Queen, is upon us, and by most accounts it’s a great one. Now that players have had time to settle in and grind out their power level, however, it’s time for the ultimate challenge: the raid. We’ve known the details on the Vow of the Disciple start time for a good bit now, but if you want to count down to the beginning of the World First race, here’s what you need to know.

The Vow of the Disciple World First raid race kicks off on Saturday, March 5 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT. For the first 24 hours, you can expect Contest Mode to be enabled – meaning teams will have their power level capped at 20 below each encounter, to help keep the race fair. You’ll need to reach power level 1530 to have a chance.

For now, you’ve got a bit of an advantage in raising your power level, as Deep Stone Crypt currently drops some much more powerful loot than it’s supposed to. Bungie’s aware of the issue and intends to fix it some time after the race, but has effectively told players to enjoy the extra drops while they last.

If you want to check out a hype reel for the raid, Bungie’s got a new one for you below.

