Destiny 2 devs acknowledge broken drops, say enjoy ’em while they last

If you’ve been grinding for gear in Destiny 2, you might’ve heard that you can get powerful loot drops from running Deep Stone Crypt. (If not, now you know.) Players have been trying to figure out whether or not that’s intended functionality, and Bungie has now confirmed that it’s not supposed to be happening. But you’ve got some time before the drops are fixed, and the devs are encouraging you to enjoy them while they last.

“As many of you have already noticed, there are still powerful rewards dropping from Deep Stone Crypt,” community manager Chris ‘Cozmo’ Shannon says on Twitter. “This was not intended but will not be fixed until sometime after the World First race. You can take advantage of this extra source for powerful drops in the meantime.”

According to player reports, Deep Stone Crypt is currently offering +3 powerful drops up to the boss, then +5 drops at the boss.

The World First race for Witch Queen’s Vow of the Disciple raid doesn’t even start until March 5, so you’ve got some time to get those drops while they’re hot.

