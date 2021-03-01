Diablo 2: Resurrected gets a single-player alpha first, then a multiplayer stress test

You can sign up for the Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha right now, but Blizzard hasn’t provided a whole lot of detail on what to expect from this early look at the game. But now, the developers have confirmed to us that there are two alpha tests planned before launch. First, we’ll get a single-player alpha, then there’ll be a multiplayer-focused stress test.

“We’re going to start with a single-player technical alpha, and then we’ll have a second technical alpha after that, which is kind of multiplayer and stress testing,” lead producer Chris Lena tells us in an interview. Both those tests will, of course, take place before the Diablo 2: Resurrected release date later this year. “But,” Lena adds, “that’s all we have for specifics.”

These alphas will, of course, start to shape the future of Resurrected. Lena says the door is open for things like balance changes to help keep the game vibrant for a modern community – if, indeed, players indicate that they actually want that to happen. Either way, that process starts with the alphas.

You can sign up for the alpha over on the official site.

With the Diablo 4 release date on the way (eventually), there’s a whole lot of potential goodness on the way for the Diablo diehards. (And hey, it sounds like Immortal might actually even be good, too.)