Diablo 4 microtransactions actually sound decent

Diablo 4 microtransactions took the spotlight in Blizzard’s latest Diablo 4 quarterly update, where the dev team summarized what’s new in the horror game’s development. And surprisingly enough, they don’t actually sound that bad.

“We want buying things to feel good–before, during, and after purchase,” Blizzard says in the blog. “So, if players choose to buy something, it should be because they want to, not because they feel like they have to. It should also be clear to players exactly what they are getting before they choose to buy, with no unpleasant surprises.”

In other words, it’s the exact opposite of Diablo Immortal microtransactions.

Blizzard wants the Diablo 4 shop to complement the main game’s transmog system and says it will feature a blend of exclusive items and those you can obtain by playing the game. All Diablo 4 cosmetics will be “grounded within Diablo’s world. “our cosmetics are holistic fantasies, the individual components of which can be mixed and matched with transmogs from armors acquired in-game for endless customization options.”

As you’d expect from these statements, the Diablo 4 shop offers cosmetics only, and no item for sale has any bearing on gameplay. Blizzard also says the “best-looking items” aren’t exclusive to the shop. You can earn hundreds of transmog and cosmetic items, including unique and legendary pieces, in the game. The shop just has even more items to choose from.

Elsewhere in the blog, Blizzard didn’t have as much to say about pretty much anything else. The gameplay updates and plans for future content are as detailed as you’d expect for a game that hasn’t had a proper gameplay trailer yet, but with Diablo 4 slated for release sometime in 2023, that’s probably going to change soon.

Meanwhile, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 level cap and campaign length, along with a comprehensive list of Diablo 4 classes and a breakdown of Diablo 4 crossplay ahead of the game’s launch.