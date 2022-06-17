Does Diablo 4 have crossplay?

Trying to find out if Diablo 4 has crossplay? We’ve finally been given a crypt’s worth of new information on this highly anticipated RPG game thanks to the recent Xbox and Bethesda showcase in June 2022. Diablo fans were treated to everything from a full reveal of the Necromancer class, new gameplay footage, and even some extra details on campaign length and what microtransactions you can expect when launch rolls around.

Features like crossplay are increasingly important in contemporary multiplayer games, and thankfully Blizzard hasn’t left us in the dark regarding Diablo 4 crossplay. That’s important, because not only is Diablo 4 coming to PC, but it’s also releasing on two generations of Xbox and Playstation consoles as well.

Diablo 4 crossplay

Microsoft has confirmed that Diablo 4 will have crossplay and cross progression across all platforms.

This was confirmed during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. In the same presentation we also learn that Diablo 4’s open world will have “shared world” elements like world bosses, as well as couch co-op, and dedicated PvP zones. Here’s the full clip, replete with glorious demon-smashing gameplay:

