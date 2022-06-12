Diablo 4 Necromancer announced with new gameplay footage

Blizzard has shown off the Diablo 4 Necromancer class – the fifth and final class for the upcoming ARPG game. Rod Fergusson took the stage at the Xbox Bethesda Games showcase to talk about the class and upcoming game, which he calls “the culmination of the 25-year history of the franchise.”

Diablo IV is all about player choice, Fergusson says – gameplay footage showed off its fully-realised open world, which the team says will feature almost 150 dungeons in the game across a variety of types. There are strongholds in enemy territory which must be reclaimed and taken over as friendly outposts.

Players can also take part in local events and fight world bosses, and must collaborate to take down the gargantuan monsters. The game has fully enabled cross-play across PC and Xbox, as well as the option for local couch co-op. There are specific zones for PvP, too, where players can attack one another at any time – if you’re really good, says Blizzard, you’ll be marked as a champion, meaning “you basically become a loot pinata and everyone everyone will want to chase you down.

The last story mission in the game sets players up for the endgame, which features new dungeons and paragon boards. The team promises support for years to come, with the game set to release in 2023.

You can check out the Necromancer trailer below:

