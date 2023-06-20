Diablo 4 gets Lilith-inspired PC build, and you can win it on Twitter

Nvidia has teased a custom PC build themed around Diablo 4 antagonist Lilith on its GeForce Garage series, and you can enter to win it on Twitter.

Lilith stands atop a detailed statuette with the words 'GEFORCE GARAGE' in lights on the wall behind.
Nvidia has teased a hellish custom Diablo 4 PC on YouTube as part of its GeForce Garage series focusing on high end PC builds. This jaw-dropping, Lilith-inspired design is the handiwork of Blue Horse Studios’ Ron Lee Christianson. And if you love it as much as us, you’re in luck! Nvidia is releasing details on how you can enter to win this RTX 4080-powered monstrosity later today.

The only official word on the Diablo 4 PC specs are that it’s rocking a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080. However, I think it’s safe to say this rig will be jam-packed with the latest hardware, as befits the Queen of the Succubi.

The components of the custom Lilith Diablo 4 PC are on show, bathed in red light.

We don’t know exactly what you’ll need to do to be in with a chance of winning this monster, just that we’re getting more details today on the Diablo 4 Twitter. Judging by most Twitter giveaways, you’ll probably have to follow the Diablo 4 account and retweet the post with a hashtag, or something like that.

YouTube Thumbnail

This custom PC build will presumably be able to run Diablo 4 at the highest settings, but what about your rig? Check out our guide to the Diablo 4 system requirements to ensure you can run amok in Sanctuary without any frame drops.

