What are the Diablo 4 system requirements? It won’t be long now until Blizzard unleashes the upcoming RPG game and hordes of demons upon the gaming space. You’d best act quickly if you want to prepare your system for Diablo 4 and its throngs of hellspawn.

Blizzard has worked hard to push the Diablo 4 minimum requirements as low as it can. Fret not adventurers, as you needn’t equip your rig with the best gaming CPU in all the land. Ten-year-old processors like the Intel Core i5 2500K or AMD FX-8100 will suffice here, so any modern chip should do just fine.

Here are the Diablo 4 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 2500K

AMD FX-8100 Intel Core i5 4760K

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon R9 280 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon RX 370 Storage 45GB SSD 45GB SSD

Meanwhile, the rest of the game’s necessary specs are just as amicable. A measly 8GB of gaming RAM is enough to hold back the forces of darkness, so long as it’s aided by pixel pushers as powerful as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280. All of these components combined should net you 30 frames per second using low settings at a 720p resolution.

Moving up to the Diablo 4 recommended specs, processing power jumps to the slightly less old Intel Core i5 4670K or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and RAM requirements jump to 16GB. On the GPU side, the beloved Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 370 should see you through. That said, Blizzard has confirmed that ray tracing support will be made available to those with the best graphics cards via a post-launch update.

You’ll need 45GB of space to contend with the Diablo 4 size requirements, and Blizzard explicitly recommends installing the game on the best SSD you have. You can try to run it on a hard drive, but the developer warns “the experience may be significantly diminished.”

The Diablo 4 release date may not be for some time yet, but you’ll be able to get a feel for how your system runs the game when the imminent Diablo 4 beta release date rolls around.

Take the Diablo 4 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Diablo 4?