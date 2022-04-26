Diablo Immortal is coming to Windows gaming PCs later this year, and Blizzard has ever so kindly revealed the Diablo Immortal system requirements well ahead of the game’s open beta. While the ARPG has been primarily designed for Android and iOS devices, this PC port should feature some platform-exclusive niceties.

Given its smartphone roots, the Diablo Immortal system requirements aren’t very taxing at all. You won’t need the best graphics card on the market to get the game running, as the 12-year-old Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 and AMD Radeon HD 6850 provide more than enough pixel pushing power. It even works on Windows 7 64-bit operating systems, but we’d strongly recommend using Windows 10 64-bit instead given the former is no longer supported by Microsoft.

You’ll be able to play Diablo Immortal how you see fit, using either one of the best PC controllers or going for a more classic experience with your gaming keyboard and mouse setup. The game’s UI has also received some extra attention so that it looks great on the best gaming monitors.

Here are the Diablo Immortal system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD FX-8100

Intel Core i3 AMD Ryzen 5

Intel Core i5 RAM 4GB 8GB GPU AMD Radeon HD 6850

Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 1GB 2GB Storage TBA TBA

Take the Diablo Immortal system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Diablo Immortal?