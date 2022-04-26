Diablo Immortal system requirements

Diablo Immortal is coming to Windows gaming PCs later this year, and it'll feature cross-play and progression between Android and iOS devices

Diablo Immortal is coming to Windows gaming PCs later this year, and Blizzard has ever so kindly revealed the Diablo Immortal system requirements well ahead of the game’s open beta. While the ARPG has been primarily designed for Android and iOS devices, this PC port should feature some platform-exclusive niceties.

Given its smartphone roots, the Diablo Immortal system requirements aren’t very taxing at all. You won’t need the best graphics card on the market to get the game running, as the 12-year-old Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 and AMD Radeon HD 6850 provide more than enough pixel pushing power. It even works on Windows 7 64-bit operating systems, but we’d strongly recommend using Windows 10 64-bit instead given the former is no longer supported by Microsoft.

You’ll be able to play Diablo Immortal how you see fit, using either one of the best PC controllers or going for a more classic experience with your gaming keyboard and mouse setup. The game’s UI has also received some extra attention so that it looks great on the best gaming monitors.

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU AMD FX-8100
Intel Core i3		 AMD Ryzen 5
Intel Core i5
RAM 4GB 8GB
GPU AMD Radeon HD 6850
Nvidia GeForce GTX 460		 AMD Radeon RX 470
Nvidia GeForce GTX 770
VRAM 1GB 2GB
Storage TBA TBA
