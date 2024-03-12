Jedi Survivor, God of War dev forms new studio for triple-A UE5 game

Star Ward Jedi Survivor and God of War developer Stig Asmussen founds Giant Skull, a studio making a new triple-A adventure game in UE5.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor director and God of War series developer Stig Asmussen is heading up the new triple-A studio Giant Skull, with industry veterans from Respawn, Rocksteady, Rockstar, Blizzard, and more joining the team. Asmussen and Giant Skull are setting out to make “gameplay-driven, story-immersed action-adventure games set in captivating worlds,” with the first release marking a single-player game made in Unreal Engine 5.

Giant Skull CEO Asmussen directed both Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and its sequel Jedi Survivor while at Respawn, with credits on the original God of War trilogy and as the director of God of War 3 before then. Asmussen and Giant Skull’s debut action-adventure game is still in the works, with the acclaimed director offering a statement about the studio, and future project plans.

“The Giant Skull studio culture is founded on creativity and curiosity,” Asmussen says. “We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come.”

Other industry veterans from Respawn, Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, and several other God of War games are also a part of Giant Skull. We know little else about the studio’s first game other than it’s “a triple-A single-player focused action adventure, utilizing Unreal Engine 5.” So, unsurprisingly, think of something broadly similar to the Star Wars Jedi or God of War games.

