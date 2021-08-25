Pokémon-like open world MMO DokeV gets new gameplay reveal

Black Desert Online and Crimson Desert developer Pearl Abyss has shared a brand-new look at gameplay for its upcoming open-world MMO, DokeV. The game is a Pokémon-like adventure in which you’ll explore a vibrant world and collect critters called Dokebi, with real-time combat, boss fights, and activities like fishing folded in, and we’ve now got another look at it ahead of its launch as part of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase.

The trailer, which you can see below, reveals some pretty gorgeous locations from around the game, with waterfalls, cities full of trees in the shadow of a rocky mountain, lakes lit up by the glow of festival lanterns, and the coast all featuring in DokeV’s environments. We also got a look at some paragliding high over a very green city which the little creature collector does with an umbrella. Plus, of course, the gameplay shows some of the game’s action, in which the collected Dokebi are brought into battle it out – and it all looks pretty zany.

Those excited to get their hands on it will have to wait for a release date for now, though. While we know DokeV is coming to both PC and consoles, Pearl Abyss has said that it’ll be announcing the game’s release window at a later time.

For now, here’s the new DokeV game trailer fresh from the show:

DokeV will offer both single-player and multiplayer when it arrives. For now, check out our lists of the upcoming PC games to keep an eye out for and some multiplayer games and games like Pokémon you can get stuck into right now.