Doom mod that you kill Margaret Thatcher in played by ex Labour leader

Yes, you read that headline right, ex Labour party leader in the UK, Jeremy Corbyn, has had his picture taken playing a Doom mod called Thatcher’s Techbase, which tasks you with killing former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher who has risen from the dead.

After the Doom mod was released last year, creator Jim Purvis announced on Twitter that an arcade cabinet edition of Thatcher’s Techbase would be at The World Transformed – an annual festival that aims to “revitalise the left’s presence at the Labour Party conference” and bring together radical politics, art, and culture.

A thread shows the Doom mod cabinet being built, followed by pictures of Corbyn playing the game with the caption “he liked the game” from Purvis (via indy100). Corbyn isn’t the only public figure to engage with Thatcher’s Techbase either, as Doom creator John Romero even decided he’d give the Doom mod a go as well.

The world has heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat of revenge in the sinister voice of the late baroness Margaret Thatcher,” reads the mod’s description. Faced with the return of one of humanity’s greatest threats, you have no choice but to head to the tenth circle of hell: the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and investigate the underworld fortress known only as… Thatcher’s Techbase.”

He liked the game 🙂 pic.twitter.com/fD9VuNVvYZ — Jim (@letshugbro) September 25, 2022

The World Transformed has also been held in conjunction with Living Rent, which works to secure the future of tenants’ rights in Scotland. You can find out more about the Thatcher’s Techbase Doom mod and play it for yourself here.

