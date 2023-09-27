Doomsday Paradise, the upcoming multiplayer apocalyptic dating sim that’s blown up on TikTok, finally has a Steam release date. The Lemonade Flasbang developed game has been making the rounds on TikTok for its delightfully absurdist characters and beautiful art style, and while you wait for the newly revealed release date you can even give it a try yourself for free. Go on, you know you want to.

This could very well be one of the best dating sims on PC once it comes out, with over 100 different endings and 400 scenarios that include letting you friendzone all twelve of the romanceable characters. I honestly cannot wait to get my hands on Doomsday Paradise.

It’s not just about dating absurd characters though, as each day you’ll gain stats, items, and skills from the characters you choose to talk to, and after a few rounds of this you’ll actually have to fight proper RPG bosses, all while balancing the affections and cold shoulders of the characters you most want to get with.

Perhaps romancing a shopkeeper who loves stealing or a retired hero who can’t face losing isn’t enough for you? If so, you can team up with three other players and go through Doomsday Paradise as a sort of chaotic dating DnD adventure. Each player’s conversations and choices regarding NPCs will impact the overall storyline too, taking all of you to the endgame.

You might need more convincing, and if so I think the opportunity to play as a buff man with a fish head and crab arms, an astronaut with a rodent in his helmet, or some sort of samurai frog man should do it for you. Everything I see about Doomsday Paradise is delightfully weird, which incidentally makes it the exact type of game I can see myself playing.

If you’ve been following Doomsday Paradise on TikTok, or just like the sound of a horny dating sim set during the apocalypse with vampires, monsters, and even a spider queen, then you’ll be glad to hear that we’ve finally got a release date. Doomsday Paradise is coming to Steam on Wednesday, November 8 for $15.

Doomsday Paradise even has a demo on Steam that you can try out right now for free, so you can give the dating sim a try ahead of November.

