Dota 2 is getting an all-new summer event later this week

You’re about to get more things to do in Dota 2. Valve has revealed that an “all-new” summer event called Nemestice is set to kick off later this week. The publisher mentioned the upcoming event in a blog post about the TI10: The International – Dota 2 Championships in Sweden. Information is a tad light on the ground right now, so that’s all we have to go with.

The main focus of the blog post is the Dota 2 championship, with Valve having to move it because Sweden doesn’t classify it as an elite sporting event. The publisher explains that it began working with Sweden back in 2019 to get everything in place to hold TI10 there last year. The pandemic scuppered those plans and called for a delay, but work continued.

“Over the course of the past year, Stockholm Live and Visit Stockholm continued to reassure us in our regular and constant communications with them that The International – Dota 2 Championships qualified for the same exemptions other elite sporting events there received,” Valve says.

“However, despite previous reassurances, we were informed two weeks ago that the Swedish Sports Federation had just voted not to accept esports into the sports federation.”

Valve then asked Sweden’s Minister of the Interior to reclassify The International – Dota 2 Championships as an elite sporting event, though the request was swiftly denied.

While Valve is committed to hosting The International this year “in a way that is both safe for all involved, and properly celebrates the players and fans of Dota 2”, there’s no update on future plans just yet. In the meantime, though, The International qualifiers are still kicking off tomorrow (June 23).

