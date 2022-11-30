Dota 2 patch 7.32d notes: New update finally nerfs Sniper

The Dota 2 patch 7.32d notes have arrived, and they’re accompanied by a slew of changes to the MOBA‘s roster of heroes and villains. The most prominent of these are the changes to sharpshooting first blood king, Sniper, who is finally taking a much-needed bonk from the nerf hammer.

Sniper isn’t the only one to go under the knife however. There’s a whole slew of different character changes, with significant buffs to Queen of Pain and Medusa.

Sniper’s reign of terror ends in Dota

Alas, oh Sniper mains, your dominance may be at an end. The mana cost for Shrapnel has increased from 50 to 75, meaning you can’t fire them out as easily as before, and its radius has also decreased to 400 from 450.

Shrapnel is a powerful tool during the early laning phase, as it’s easily paired with the likes of Headshot and Take Aim. Hopefully these nerfs will knock the pesky little sharpshooter down a few pegs, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Dota 2 patch 7.32d notes

Below are all of the hero changes in the Dota 2 patch 7.32d notes. Bug fixes and item changes can be found here.

Hero Changes

Alchemist

Acid Spray: Mana Cost decreased from 130/140/150/160 to 130

Greevil’s Greed: Bounty Rune multiplier increased from 1.5/2/2.5/3 to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3

Talents

Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil’s Greed stack increased from +1 to +1.5

Arc Warden

Spark Wraith: Aghanim’s Scepter secondary Wraith Duration decreased from 45s to 15s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Health decreased from +225 to +200

Level 25 Talent Tempest Double Cooldown Reduction decreased from 50% to 40%

Axe

Talents

Level 10 Talent Movement Speed per active Battle Hunger increased from +10% to +12%

Bounty Hunter

Shadow Walk: Now reduces Attack Speed on hit by 16/24/32/40

Bristleback

Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 1

Broodmother

Spawn Spiderlings: Spiderling Vision radius decreased from 700 to 400

Spinner’s Snare: Root Duration decreased from 4s to 3s

Chaos Knight

Chaos Strike: Critical Minimum increased from 120% to 125%

Talents

Level 20 Talent Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.75s

Crystal Maiden

Arcane Aura

Allied Mana Regen outside of proximity radius decreased from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5 to 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0

Dark Willow

Bramble Maze: Damage per tick increased from 50 to 50/55/60/65

Dazzle

Poison Touch: Duration increased from 4/5/6/7s to 5/6/7/8s, Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 125/130/135/140

Death Prophet

Crypt Swarm: Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 85/160/235/310

Talents

Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance increased from +12% to +14%

Disruptor

Glimpse: Mana Cost increased from 55/70/85/100 to 70/85/100/115

Talents

Level 25 Talent Static Storm AoE decreased from +250 to +200

Doom

Scorched Earth: Damage per second increased from 18/32/46/60 to 20/35/50/65

Dragon Knight

Base Damage increased by 2

Elder Dragon Form: Cooldown decreased from 115/110/105s to 105s

Drow Ranger

GUST: Cooldown increased 16/15/14/13s to 19/17/15/13s

Earth Spirit

Stone Remenant: Charge Restore Time decreased from 20s to 18s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Magnetize Duration increased from +2s to +3s

Enigma

Demonic Conversion: Eidolon Attack Range decreased from 500 to 425/450/475/500

Grimstroke

Ink Swell: Movement Speed bonus increased from 10/12/14/16% to 12%/14%/16%/18%

Dark Portrait: Can now be used on Spell Immune enemies

Talents

Level 15 Talent Soulbind Spell Damage increased from +20% to +25%

Gyrocopter

Talents

Level 15 Talent Flak Cannon Attacks increased from +2 to +3

Keeper of the Light

Turn Rate increased from 0.6 to 0.7

Base Damage increased by 2

Kunkka

Ghostship: Width increased from 425 to 450, Rum Bonus Speed increased from 12% to 15%

Legion Commander

Talents

Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage proc chance increased from +10% to +12%

Leshrac

Split Earth: Aghanim’s Shard Radius bonus decreased from +75 to +60

Pulse Nova: Now has a 1s cooldown after it is toggled off, Damage decreased from 100/150/200 to 90/140/190

Talents

Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5

Lion

Earth Spike: Damage increased from 80/140/200/260 to 95/150/205/260

Talents

Level 20 Talent Hex Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s

Marci

Rebound: Cast and Jump Range decreased from 800 to 450/550/650/750, Jump Speed decreased from 2000 to 1700

Sidekick: Lifesteal decreased from 35/40/45/50% to 30/35/40/45%

Mars

Bulwark: Speed Penalty When Active decreased from 20% to 18%

Talents

Level 20 Talent Bulwark Front/Side Damage Reduction increased from 10%/5% to 12%/6%

Medusa

Mystic Snake: Cast Range increased from 700 to 750, Projectile Speed now increases by 15% with each bounce

Monkey King

Wukong’s Command: Armor bonus increased from 12/18/24 to 14/19/24, Cast Point improved from 1.2s to 1.0s

Morphling

Waveform: Cooldown increased from 20/17/14/11s to 21/18/15/12s

Morph: Aghanim’s Scepter no longer reduces Cooldown

Talents

Level 25 Talent changed from 2 Waveform Charges to -40% Waveform Cooldown

Naga Siren

Strength gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.6

Base Armor decreased by 1

Nature’s Prophet

Teleportation: Cooldown decreased from 65/50/35/20s to 62/48/34/20s

Curse of the Oldgrowth: Duration increased from 6s to 7s

Necrophos

Ghost Shroud: Increased Magic Damage decreased from 40% to 25%

Nyx Assassin

Spiked Carapace: Stun Duration decreased from 0.6/1.2/1.8/2.4s to 0.5/1.0/1.5/2.0s

Ogre Magi

Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75

Pangolier

Talents

Level 15 Talent Shield Crash Cooldown in Ball increased from 2.5s to 3s

Phantom Assassin

Base Health Regen increased from 0.75 to 1

Phantom Strike: Mana Cost decreased from 35/45/55/65 to 35/40/45/50

Primal Beast

Onslaught: Damage decreased from 110/200/290/380 to 95/190/285/380

Run is now cancelled if Primal Beast is stunned during it

Puck

Dream Coil: Initial Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/230/310

Pudge

Base Health Regen decreased from 2 to 1.75

Flesh Heap: Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 20/19/18/17s

Pugna

Nether Blast: Cast Range increased from 500 to 600

Queen of Pain

Shadow Strike: Can now be ground targeted with Aghanim’s Scepter, Radius with Aghanim’s Scepter increased from 375 to 400

Sonic Wave: Cooldown decreased from 125s to 110/100/90s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Sonic Wave Cooldown Reduction decreased from 60s to 40s

Razor

Storm Surge: Aghanim’s Shard Damage increased from 150 to 175

Talents

Level 10 Talent Agility increased from +9 to +12

Rubick

Base Damage increased by 3

Sand King

Base Damage increased from 23-33 to 25-33

Caustic Finale: Debuff Duration increased from 5s to 6s

Shadow Demon

Disseminate: Radius increased from 600 to 675

Shadow Fiend

Talents

Level 20 Talent Requiem Fear per line decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s

Shadow Shaman

Ether Shock: Mana Cost decreased from 100/120/140/160 to 100/115/130/145

Talents

Level 10 Talent Shackles Total Damage bonus increased from 140 to 155

Silencer

Arcane Curse: Radius decreased from 425 to 340/360/380/400

Snapfire

Talents

Level 10 Talent Scatterblast Damage increased from +60 to +70

Sniper

Shrapnel: Mana Cost increased from 50 to 75. Radius decreased from 450 to 400

Storm Spirit

Base Mana Regen increased from 0.5 to 0.6

Sven

Warcry: Aghanim’s Shard Aura Armor Bonus decreased from 7 to 6

Techies

Sticky Bomb: Cast Point improved from 0.2s to 0.1s

Templar Assassin

Psionic Trap: Time to full charge decreased from 4s to 3.5s

Terrorblade

Reflection: Cooldown decreased from 28/24/20/16s to 25/22/19/16s

Timbersaw

Flamethrower: Duration increased from 7s to 8s

Talents

Level 25 Talent Whirling Death Attribute Reduction increased from +10% to +12%

Tiny

Avalanche: Radius decreased from 325/350/375/400 to 325/340/355/370

Tree Volley: Cooldown increased from 15s to 17s

Treant Protector

Leech Seed: Damage/Heal per second increased from 16/32/48/64 to 20/35/50/65, Cast Point improved from 0.4s to 0.3s, Cast Range increased from 400 to 400/450/500/550

Overgrowth: Damage per second increased from 75 to 85

Troll Warlord

Base Agility increased from 21 to 23

Talents

Level 20 Talent Battle Trance Movement Speed increased from +15% to +20%

Undying

Talents

Level 15 Talent Soul Rip Damage/Heal decreased from +12 to +10

Level 15 Talent Tombstone Zombie Damage decreased from +22 to +20

Viper

Nethertoxin: Mana Cost decreased from 85 to 70

Nosedive: Cast Range increased from 300 to 375

Talents

Level 10 Talent Corrosive Skin Damage per second increased from +13 to +18

Level 15 Talent Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance increased from +12% to +15%

Visage

Gravekeeper’s Cloak: Aghanim’s Shard Cooldown increased from 60s to 65s

Warlock

Upheaval: Max Damage per second increased from 30/50/70/90 to 35/60/85/110

Chaotic Offering: Golem Armor increased from 6/9/12 to 8/12/14

Windranger

Base Damage increased by 2

Base Mana Regen increased by 0.25

Talents

Level 10 Talent Windrun Radius increased from +200 to +225

Wraith King

Wraithfire Blast: Projectile speed increased from 1000 to 1200

Vampiric Spirit: Skeletons now gain 25 additional movement and attack speed when targeting an enemy affected by Wraithfire Blast

