Dota 2 patch 7.32d notes: New update finally nerfs Sniper

The Dota 2 patch 7.32d notes have arrived, and they’re accompanied by a slew of changes to the MOBA‘s roster of heroes and villains. The most prominent of these are the changes to sharpshooting first blood king, Sniper, who is finally taking a much-needed bonk from the nerf hammer.
Sniper isn’t the only one to go under the knife however. There’s a whole slew of different character changes, with significant buffs to Queen of Pain and Medusa.
Sniper’s reign of terror ends in Dota
Alas, oh Sniper mains, your dominance may be at an end. The mana cost for Shrapnel has increased from 50 to 75, meaning you can’t fire them out as easily as before, and its radius has also decreased to 400 from 450.
Shrapnel is a powerful tool during the early laning phase, as it’s easily paired with the likes of Headshot and Take Aim. Hopefully these nerfs will knock the pesky little sharpshooter down a few pegs, but we’ll have to wait and see.
Dota 2 patch 7.32d notes
Below are all of the hero changes in the Dota 2 patch 7.32d notes. Bug fixes and item changes can be found here.
Hero Changes
Alchemist
- Acid Spray: Mana Cost decreased from 130/140/150/160 to 130
- Greevil’s Greed: Bounty Rune multiplier increased from 1.5/2/2.5/3 to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Damage per Greevil’s Greed stack increased from +1 to +1.5
Arc Warden
- Spark Wraith: Aghanim’s Scepter secondary Wraith Duration decreased from 45s to 15s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Health decreased from +225 to +200
- Level 25 Talent Tempest Double Cooldown Reduction decreased from 50% to 40%
Axe
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Movement Speed per active Battle Hunger increased from +10% to +12%
Bounty Hunter
- Shadow Walk: Now reduces Attack Speed on hit by 16/24/32/40
Bristleback
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 1
Broodmother
- Spawn Spiderlings: Spiderling Vision radius decreased from 700 to 400
- Spinner’s Snare: Root Duration decreased from 4s to 3s
Chaos Knight
- Chaos Strike: Critical Minimum increased from 120% to 125%
- Talents
Level 20 Talent Min/Max Chaos Bolt Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.75s
Crystal Maiden
Arcane Aura
- Allied Mana Regen outside of proximity radius decreased from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5 to 0.4/0.6/0.8/1.0
Dark Willow
- Bramble Maze: Damage per tick increased from 50 to 50/55/60/65
Dazzle
Poison Touch: Duration increased from 4/5/6/7s to 5/6/7/8s, Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 125/130/135/140
Death Prophet
- Crypt Swarm: Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 85/160/235/310
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Magic Resistance increased from +12% to +14%
Disruptor
- Glimpse: Mana Cost increased from 55/70/85/100 to 70/85/100/115
Talents
Level 25 Talent Static Storm AoE decreased from +250 to +200
Doom
- Scorched Earth: Damage per second increased from 18/32/46/60 to 20/35/50/65
Dragon Knight
- Base Damage increased by 2
- Elder Dragon Form: Cooldown decreased from 115/110/105s to 105s
Drow Ranger
- GUST: Cooldown increased 16/15/14/13s to 19/17/15/13s
Earth Spirit
- Stone Remenant: Charge Restore Time decreased from 20s to 18s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Magnetize Duration increased from +2s to +3s
Enigma
- Demonic Conversion: Eidolon Attack Range decreased from 500 to 425/450/475/500
Grimstroke
- Ink Swell: Movement Speed bonus increased from 10/12/14/16% to 12%/14%/16%/18%
- Dark Portrait: Can now be used on Spell Immune enemies
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Soulbind Spell Damage increased from +20% to +25%
Gyrocopter
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Flak Cannon Attacks increased from +2 to +3
Keeper of the Light
- Turn Rate increased from 0.6 to 0.7
- Base Damage increased by 2
Kunkka
- Ghostship: Width increased from 425 to 450, Rum Bonus Speed increased from 12% to 15%
Legion Commander
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Moment of Courage proc chance increased from +10% to +12%
Leshrac
- Split Earth: Aghanim’s Shard Radius bonus decreased from +75 to +60
- Pulse Nova: Now has a 1s cooldown after it is toggled off, Damage decreased from 100/150/200 to 90/140/190
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Mana Regen decreased from +1.75 to +1.5
Lion
- Earth Spike: Damage increased from 80/140/200/260 to 95/150/205/260
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Hex Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s
Marci
- Rebound: Cast and Jump Range decreased from 800 to 450/550/650/750, Jump Speed decreased from 2000 to 1700
- Sidekick: Lifesteal decreased from 35/40/45/50% to 30/35/40/45%
Mars
- Bulwark: Speed Penalty When Active decreased from 20% to 18%
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Bulwark Front/Side Damage Reduction increased from 10%/5% to 12%/6%
Medusa
- Mystic Snake: Cast Range increased from 700 to 750, Projectile Speed now increases by 15% with each bounce
Monkey King
- Wukong’s Command: Armor bonus increased from 12/18/24 to 14/19/24, Cast Point improved from 1.2s to 1.0s
Morphling
- Waveform: Cooldown increased from 20/17/14/11s to 21/18/15/12s
- Morph: Aghanim’s Scepter no longer reduces Cooldown
Talents
Level 25 Talent changed from 2 Waveform Charges to -40% Waveform Cooldown
Naga Siren
- Strength gain decreased from 2.8 to 2.6
- Base Armor decreased by 1
Nature’s Prophet
- Teleportation: Cooldown decreased from 65/50/35/20s to 62/48/34/20s
- Curse of the Oldgrowth: Duration increased from 6s to 7s
Necrophos
- Ghost Shroud: Increased Magic Damage decreased from 40% to 25%
Nyx Assassin
- Spiked Carapace: Stun Duration decreased from 0.6/1.2/1.8/2.4s to 0.5/1.0/1.5/2.0s
Ogre Magi
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75
Pangolier
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Shield Crash Cooldown in Ball increased from 2.5s to 3s
Phantom Assassin
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.75 to 1
- Phantom Strike: Mana Cost decreased from 35/45/55/65 to 35/40/45/50
Primal Beast
- Onslaught: Damage decreased from 110/200/290/380 to 95/190/285/380
- Run is now cancelled if Primal Beast is stunned during it
Puck
- Dream Coil: Initial Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/230/310
Pudge
- Base Health Regen decreased from 2 to 1.75
- Flesh Heap: Cooldown increased from 20/18/16/14s to 20/19/18/17s
Pugna
- Nether Blast: Cast Range increased from 500 to 600
Queen of Pain
- Shadow Strike: Can now be ground targeted with Aghanim’s Scepter, Radius with Aghanim’s Scepter increased from 375 to 400
- Sonic Wave: Cooldown decreased from 125s to 110/100/90s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Sonic Wave Cooldown Reduction decreased from 60s to 40s
Razor
- Storm Surge: Aghanim’s Shard Damage increased from 150 to 175
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Agility increased from +9 to +12
Rubick
- Base Damage increased by 3
Sand King
- Base Damage increased from 23-33 to 25-33
- Caustic Finale: Debuff Duration increased from 5s to 6s
Shadow Demon
- Disseminate: Radius increased from 600 to 675
Shadow Fiend
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Requiem Fear per line decreased from +0.4s to +0.3s
Shadow Shaman
- Ether Shock: Mana Cost decreased from 100/120/140/160 to 100/115/130/145
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Shackles Total Damage bonus increased from 140 to 155
Silencer
- Arcane Curse: Radius decreased from 425 to 340/360/380/400
Snapfire
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Scatterblast Damage increased from +60 to +70
Sniper
- Shrapnel: Mana Cost increased from 50 to 75. Radius decreased from 450 to 400
Storm Spirit
- Base Mana Regen increased from 0.5 to 0.6
Sven
- Warcry: Aghanim’s Shard Aura Armor Bonus decreased from 7 to 6
Techies
- Sticky Bomb: Cast Point improved from 0.2s to 0.1s
Templar Assassin
- Psionic Trap: Time to full charge decreased from 4s to 3.5s
Terrorblade
- Reflection: Cooldown decreased from 28/24/20/16s to 25/22/19/16s
Timbersaw
- Flamethrower: Duration increased from 7s to 8s
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Whirling Death Attribute Reduction increased from +10% to +12%
Tiny
- Avalanche: Radius decreased from 325/350/375/400 to 325/340/355/370
- Tree Volley: Cooldown increased from 15s to 17s
Treant Protector
- Leech Seed: Damage/Heal per second increased from 16/32/48/64 to 20/35/50/65, Cast Point improved from 0.4s to 0.3s, Cast Range increased from 400 to 400/450/500/550
- Overgrowth: Damage per second increased from 75 to 85
Troll Warlord
- Base Agility increased from 21 to 23
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Battle Trance Movement Speed increased from +15% to +20%
Undying
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Soul Rip Damage/Heal decreased from +12 to +10
- Level 15 Talent Tombstone Zombie Damage decreased from +22 to +20
Viper
- Nethertoxin: Mana Cost decreased from 85 to 70
- Nosedive: Cast Range increased from 300 to 375
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Corrosive Skin Damage per second increased from +13 to +18
- Level 15 Talent Corrosive Skin Magic Resistance increased from +12% to +15%
Visage
- Gravekeeper’s Cloak: Aghanim’s Shard Cooldown increased from 60s to 65s
Warlock
- Upheaval: Max Damage per second increased from 30/50/70/90 to 35/60/85/110
- Chaotic Offering: Golem Armor increased from 6/9/12 to 8/12/14
Windranger
- Base Damage increased by 2
- Base Mana Regen increased by 0.25
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Windrun Radius increased from +200 to +225
Wraith King
- Wraithfire Blast: Projectile speed increased from 1000 to 1200
- Vampiric Spirit: Skeletons now gain 25 additional movement and attack speed when targeting an enemy affected by Wraithfire Blast
