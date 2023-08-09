While the number of OLED gaming monitor options are steadily growing by the day, those searching for a 4K model that isn’t the size of a television have been left hanging. However, with its new Spectrum Black display, Dough hopes to plug the gap and be in with a chance of taking the best gaming monitor crown.

Having spent the past few years rocking an LG CX TV in my living room and seeking all opportunities to review displays like the Alienware AW3423DW, I can confidently say I’m a firm believer in OLED technology. So, news that the Spectrum Black would be a reasonably sized model packing a 4K screen is music to my ears.

Dough Spectrum Black specs Panel type OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Size 32-inches Refresh rate 240Hz Inputs HDMI 2.1a (x2)

DisplayPort (x1)

USB Type-C (x1) Adaptive sync VESA Adaptive-Sync certified

Nvidia GSync compatible

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Speakers No Warranty Three years limited warranty

Two years burn-in warranty

Looking at the Dough Spectrum Black specs, it certainly seems like the monitor enthusiasts and I have been waiting for. Even better, the company is promising “best-in-class optical performance” thanks to the use of Gorilla Glass with DXC, which should help improve ambient contrast ratios compared to standard glossy and matte coatings.

Pricing for the Dough Spectrum Black starts at $699 for the matte model, with the glass model commanding a $100 premium at $799. However, this is only for those that preorder ahead of the final retail release, which will see costs jump to $1,099 and $1,299, respectively.

It’s worth noting that Dough has previously endured criticism for its preordering practices, particularly when it was known as Eve. The company claims it has worked to improve things, but we’ll need to see how things pan out with the Spectrum Black before making any definitive observations.

Check out our Eve Spectrum review to get a feel for what to expect with the Spectrum Black, ahead of its scheduled release in April 2024.