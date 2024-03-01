This divisive Dragon Ball game is trending on Steam

Dragon Ball The Breakers is doing surprisingly well on Steam Charts for a game with such mixed reviews, likely due to a helping hand from the recent Season 5 update, which added some serious value to the game.

Dragon Ball The Breakers is “an online asymmetrical action game where a team of 7 ordinary citizens tries to survive the Raider (a classic Dragon Ball rival such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will hunt and evolve into an unstoppable force!”

Unfortunately for fans of the anime series, the action-adventure game doesn’t seem to stack up to the IP’s high standards, with mixed reviews on Steam and a quick Google search returning adjectives like lazy, bland, and forgettable written by once hopeful players.

That hasn’t stopped it from trending on Steam charts on March 1, though. Season 5 of The Breakers just released, adding new content and cross-play to the mix, which certainly will have helped earn the 200.1% uptick in players.

The game got off to a rough start with Dragon Ball die-hards in 2022, who lamented it was missing key elements to make it a true hit for existing fans, as well as some criticism about the quality of the graphics. Five seasons in, The Breakers looks much cleaner and has earned itself a small but loyal player base of gamers looking for something a little different.

While it’s still not standing out from the pack of multiplayer games it competes with or the best strategy games available, it does seem to be winning some folks back over.

