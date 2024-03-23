Dragon’s Dogma 2 is Capcom’s most popular single-player Steam launch

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was slated to become one of Capcom’s biggest game releases on Steam well before the game officially launched. The latest RPG from the esteemed Japanese gaming giant was expected to both carry over fans from the original title, which was released way back in 2012, as well as add hordes of new players who were entering the world of Dragon’s Dogma for the very first time. Now, merely a day after the game launched, it’s already broken single-player Steam records for the company.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has already become the most-played Capcom single-player game on Steam in the history of the digital distributing platform. The RPG game made waves in the news upon release, but not necessarily for all the reasons Capcom had envisioned for its premiere sequel title of the year.

While the game garnered a massive amount of players quite instantly, it was bombarded with negative Steam reviews for both its copious amounts of available microtransactions as well as its poor performance on PC. Namely, players reported their experiences with optimization issues turning what was expected to be a launch celebrating the game’s unique gameplay style and deep world-building into somewhat of a mess. Our own Dragon’s Dogma 2 review noted that poor PC performance hurt the overall experience.

Despite all of the swirling negativity, stats show that Dragon’s Dogma 2’s peak player count reached just a tick above 200,000 active players on Steam. This number eclipses titles like Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry 5, which were previously Capcom’s heaviest single-player game hitters on Steam. Although Monster Hunter: World’s peak player count is 334,684, and Monter Hunter: Rise’s peak player count is also higher, both of these titles are co-op games.

This number for DD2 also obliterates the original Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen peak Steam player count, which is 27,368. While 200k peak players is an incredible number, it’s possible Capcom could break that number if the optimization issues for the PC launch of the game are fixed.

