It took 10 years, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally in development

After years of fan speculation and hopes that the franchise wouldn’t disappear, Capcom finally announced Dragon’s Dogma 2 during the series’ 10th anniversary. Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno said the game is currently in development, though didn’t mention when that development started or when fans can expect to play Dragon’s Dogma 2. The original Dragon’s Dogma released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 before a streamlined and improved version released in 2013 with the subtitle Dark Arisen. Despite seeming like your typical action RPG on the surface, Dragon’s Dogma innovated with the Pawn system, what was essentially an NPC training feature that let you customize how your followers would grow and aid you in battle – or not, if you weren’t particularly good at it.

If you can’t wait until who-knows-when to play Dragon’s Dogma 2, there’s always Netflix’s Dragon’s Dogma adaptation to tide you over until then.

