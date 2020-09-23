Blizzard co-founder starts new label with Hearthstone and StarCraft vets in tow

One of Blizzard’s co-founders has a new project in the works and heaps of StarCraft 2 and Hearthstone veterans are along for the ride. Long-serving Blizzard CEO Mike Morhaime has set up a publishing label called Dreamhaven with two studios called Moonshot and Secret Door already established.

It was all announced earlier today, and some serious firepower is onboard. Moonshot is headed up by former Blizzard exec’ Jason Chayes, former StarCraft 2 and Heroes of the Storm game director Dustin Browder, and former Hearthstone creative director Ben Thompson. Secret Door, on the other hand, is being led by former Hearthstone executive producer Chris Sigaty. Former Hearthstone and World of Warcraft game director Eric Dodds and former Blizzard technical director and game director Alan Dabiri are also on board.

“I’m excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities,” Morhaime says in a post on the publisher’s website. “I’ve always believed in the power of games to bring people together, regardless of backgrounds or boundaries. With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere.”

A bit of a running theme to all these figureheads, then. There isn’t a heap of details about what’s on the docket, games-wise, but a blog post on Dreamhaven’s website (linked above) does point towards the goal of fostering “meaningful connections between players”.

We’re thrilled to announce #Dreamhaven and our first two studios: Secret Door and Moonshot! https://t.co/Y4TqqMKlrJ — Dreamhaven (@DreamhavenEnt) September 23, 2020

