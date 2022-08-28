Disney Dreamlight Valley selfie competition could see players win big

Disney launches a competition to coincide with the release of the Stardew Valley-like Dreamlight Valley, tasking players with taking the most creative selfie

Disney Dreamlight Valley selfie competition could see players win big: a man holds a camera and takes a selfie with Micky Mouse
Disney has thrown down the jewel-laden gauntlet to its players prior to the release of the life-sim Dreamlight Valley. The developers are running a competition in the Stardew Valley-inspired game, asking people to send in-game selfies of their avatar, with the winners being the absolute epitome of creativity and originality.

Dreamlight Valley releases on PC on 6 September, but Disney has released an Avatar Designer Tool prior to this, so people can give some real thought about who they want to be in this fantastical universe. With that tool, players are able to create their persona, take a selfie, and hopefully win some prizes.

Speaking of, the five grand prize winners will each get:

  • A physical Disney Dreamlight Valley jersey
  • A $500 Disney gift card
  • A key for Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s pack – Ultimate Edition

There will also be 15 runners-up that can compete by completing tasks on Gleam. They will be picked at random and will each receive a key for Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s pack – Ultimate Edition on the platform of their choosing.

The prizes on offer are decent, and while the criteria for winning are a little vague (Disney just state they’re looking for creativity and originality), it might be worth unleashing your inner Disney Princess and giving it a go. You can find the avatar design tool on Steam. For the full details of the selfie competition, see the full post by Disney.

With Disney Dreamlight Valley and Coral Island both announced to be coming to Game Pass, it’s certainly a good time to be a fan of the dreamy life-sim genre. If you’re yet to be a subscriber of the, quite excellent, Game Pass, now might be the perfect time to jump in with Microsoft trialing a family plan. Don’t forget that friends are the family you choose. That’s the saying, isn’t it?

