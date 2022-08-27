PC Game Pass adds Coral Island and more from Humble Games

Microsoft has released a list of seven Humble Games releases that will be coming to its PC Game Pass subscription service on day one, with Stardew Valley-like Coral Island the pick of the bunch. With Midnight Fight Express already on Game Pass, what else can we expect within the coming months?

A partnership between Humble Games and Xbox Game Pass seems like a perfect match – the indie developers get guaranteed income from their creations and, perhaps more importantly, a guaranteed audience. Here are the other six games that have been announced for Game Pass:

Moonscars – September 27

– September 27 Coral Island – October 11

– October 11 Ghost Song – November 3

– November 3 Infinite Guitars – TBA, 2022

– TBA, 2022 Prodeus – TBA, 2022

– TBA, 2022 Signalis – TBA

As a recovering Stardew Valley addict, I’m both excited and a little afraid of Coral Island. The prospect of a relaxed gameplay loop is something that appeals massively, and the description from Stairway Games seems right up my alley:

“Leave big-city life in Pokyo behind and start a new chapter of your life on Coral Island, coming October 11. Be who you want and create the idyllic farm of your dreams, where you’ll tend crops, nurture animals, and build a bond with nature in this re-imagined farm sim from Stairway games.”

Prodeus also looks interesting; a take on the FPS genre, but from around 20 years ago. Big pixels and big guns, a self-professed ‘Boomer Shooter’. Not sure my reflexes are quite the same as they were when I played Quake 3 Arena, but I’m willing to put myself to the test when it releases later this year.

Make sure you check out this guide to get all the information on the comings and going of Game Pass. If you don’t already have a subscription to the service, here’s every reason why you need to. The value of the service does seem to be increasing every time I load it up; this week I’ve been roleplaying as Norman Reedus for no additional cost. Perfect.