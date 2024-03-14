Disney Dreamlight Valley dev reveals big new DnD RPG game

Gameloft Montreal has done well for itself with Disney Dreamlight Valley. Since it was first made available in 2022, Dreamlight Valley has won over audiences interested in adding Disney flair to the life sim genre dominated by games like Stardew Valley, Coral Island, and The Sims 4. Now, with the announcement of its next project, the studio is branching out a bit from its latest success, leaving the House of Mouse behind to create a new type of game set within the fantasy world of Dungeons and Dragons’ Forgotten Realms.

The untitled new game from Gameloft Montreal seems to be a pretty significant departure from Disney Dreamlight Valley, but not just in the move from working on Disney games to the world of DnD. There aren’t a ton of details available just yet, but in a press release, the game is described as harsh enough to “test players’ skills in an unforgiving campaign set in the DnD universe,” which is certainly a different tone than the one created by the friendly, easygoing Dreamlight Valley.

Gameloft has also commented on the game’s genre, calling it a blend of life sims, survival games, and action RPG games, and stating that it will take place in Forgotten Realms. Players will be able to set out on their adventure in a co-op mode, and Gameloft describes the story they’ll experience as one that emphasizes “resilience, camaraderie, and danger.”

Hopefully, further details will be coming soon. In the meantime, you can make the wait for more news a little easier by checking out some of our favorite DnD games and survival games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.