Stardew Valley-like Disney Dreamlight Valley launch date confirmed

Dreamlight Valley, the upcoming Stardew Valley-like from Disney, has received a new trailer at the latest Nintendo Direct, along with a release date for the game’s early access period.

September 6 will see Dreamlight Valley hit Steam as an early access title, a date which was confirmed following the game’s new trailer shown as part of June 28’s Nintendo Direct.

Speaking of which, alongside what we knew already about Dreamlight Valley, the trailer showed off a host of other features, and favourite Disney characters. We won’t list them all, but Wall-E, Maui, Ursula, Wreck-It Ralph, Buzz Lightyear, and of course Donald and Mickey, are all confirmed to have set up home in Dreamlight Valley, and there’s a range of different missions and activities tailored around each one.

Remy from Ratatouille is there to teach you cooking. Frozen’s Olaf wants you to help him catch some salmon. It all looks very pleasant and pastoral, exactly the kind of life simulator you’ll be looking for if you’ve worn through Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, and of course, you love Disney’s films.

You can customise your character, take and share in-game selfies, and build yourself a house. The whole of Dreamlight Valley has been struck by a magical curse called the Forgetting, which means all the Disney heroes and villains have forgotten who they are and what they love, and it’s your job to remind them by completing missions and giving them gifts. Judging from the trailer, it’s a lot bigger, brighter, and more visually sophisticated than maybe Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing, and could present the most in-depth way to wile away the time and live your best life that we have seen to date.