Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update adds surprise guest Stitch

The next Disney Dreamlight Valley update will add none other than Stitch to the life game. You read that right, one of the most requested Disney characters has finally been confirmed for the Animal Crossing-style game with iconic Disney characters, and he’s coming incredibly soon.

Stitch has been revealed in a last-minute announcement for the previously revealed Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update, which releases on December 6. Called “Missions in Uncharted Space,” the official DDV Twitter account shows the likes of Stitch, Woody, and Buzz all together in a new update.

Little else new has been revealed about the update, but as it introduces a Toy Story realm for Woody and Buzz, it seems likely that Stitch is just a village character, with a realm potentially arriving to the life game for him further down the line. Trip to Hawaii anyone?

If you’re in doubt, here’s what the Disney Dreamlight Valley Stitch tweet says: “There’s nothing small about the amount of content that awaits you in the next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley: Missions in Uncharted Space! Check out our new Key Art for a sneak peek at what’s in store for you on December 6th!”

To me, mentioning a sneak peak and showing a character that is not yet in the game basically confirms Stitch is coming to the game on December 6. Stitch has been featured in a lot of the marketing though, so this isn’t the biggest surprise, but still welcome.

