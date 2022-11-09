Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update release date speculation

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update was announced in September alongside the addition of the Lion King update and new Scar quests. While the wicked lion king has already moved into his home in the Elephant Graveyard, we’re still awaiting the delivery of Andy’s favourite toys. The original announcement and Dreamlight Valley roadmap claimed the Toy Story update would arrive in “late fall”, which means it should be any day now.

The Disney life sim already features lots of familiar faces, but we know there is room for “unlimited” expansions. The Dream Castle already houses around 30 unlocked doors, which will eventually lead to new realms. That said, you’d think these new updates would be coming thick and fast, with Scar added just six weeks after the original release date. So when is the Dreamlight Valley Toy Story release date, and just what will be added to the Disney game?

Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update release date speculation

As we mentioned above, the official line is that the Toy Story Dreamlight Valley characters and realm will arrive in “late fall”. Technically, this could be anything up to mid-to-late December. However, the best hint we have for when the new content may arrive is the current Star Path. Dreamlight Valley’s battle pass rotates every six weeks, with the current Villain Star Path ending on November 22. Last time, there was around a week between the Star Path ending and the new one being added, to give you a chance to gather any last unclaimed rewards, suggesting a new Star Path will be added on or around November 29. This is also around six weeks after the Scar update, hinting at a potential six-week rotation for Dreamlight Valley updates.

Therefore, we would hope the Dreamlight Valley Toy Story will be on or around November 29, 2022. There will be an update to the game at this time in order to unveil the next Star Path, and it fits into Gameloft’s “late fall” announcement.

Toy Story update realm, characters, and quests

Despite no official release date announcement, we do know what we can expect from the Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update. Thanks to the official Toy Story reveal trailer, we know that Woody and Buzz will first be encountered – somewhat surprisingly – in Bonnie’s room from Toy Story 3, the new realm to be added to the Dream Castle. What we don’t know is how much Dreamlight it will cost to get in, so start saving up now.

Once you get into Bonnie’s room, for the first time in Dreamlight Valley, you’ll shrink down to the size of the toys, making it easier to talk to the new characters and complete their quests. What we’ll be tasked with doing for them remains to be seen, but as with Moana and Maui, and Anna and Elsa, we’ll be able to complete challenges to bring the pair into the Valley for good. Once there, you’ll return to your normal size, while little Remy might find some small new friends in the two sentient toys.

While we wait for Woody and Buzz to arrive, don’t forget to keep checking on your valley, including feeding your Dreamlight Valley animals. Use the time to get up to date on all those story quests as well, like Mickey’s secret door quest, and Dazzle Beach’s Mystical Cave riddles, to earn enough Dreamlight to unlock Bonnie’s room on the Toy Story update release date.