Don’t miss this $90 saving on the Drop Ctrl gaming keyboard

Drop has just… released a new discount on its Ctrl gaming keyboard, with up to 38% off the whole range. This Drop Ctrl deal is available for an unknown limited time but we suspect stock won’t be around for long so you better act fast.

The Drop Ctrl’s cousin, the Drop CSTM80 is a keyboard we just reviewed and were very impressed by, with it earning a spot on our best gaming keyboard guide.

The Drop Ctrl is a TKL shape and size of mechanical keyboard, with it ditching the numpad of full-size keboards but otherwise retaining the same shape and key layout. It’s available as either a barebones unit without switches and keycaps or as a complete unit with a variety of switch options. The deal applies to both black and space gray versions of the keyboard, though stock isn’t available on some combinations of color and keyswitch.

Whichever model you choose, you’ll be able to continue customizing your Ctrl as it has both removable keycaps – with them using the standard Cherry MX stem – and hotswappable keyswitches. We would suggest buying the barebones unit and starting your customizing from scratch, though, if you’re thinking of going that route.

The board also includes onboard RGB lighting – so you get RGB whichever switch type you use – and it has a USB-C connection situated on the rear left of the unit. The top of the keyboard is built from aluminum and it uses an integrated-mount design with plate-mount stabilizers. That’s a simpler build than the CSTM80, which uses a cushioned gasket-mount design, which can make for a quieter board but one with slightly less of a rigid feel.

Originally priced at $240 for a complete keyboard, you can today get a complete Ctrl build for $149 while barebones units have dropped from $170 to just $109.

If you’ve been too slow to grab the above deals, you can check out our best gaming keyboard guide for more recommendations, from the smallest and cheapest to the largest and most premium.