Dune: Spice Wars multiplayer update release is “very soon”

The war for the desert planet Arrakis is about to heat up, as the Dune: Spice Wars multiplayer release date was just confirmed at the PC Gaming Show – and the strategy game will get battles for up to four players later in June.

Recently developer Shiro Games confirmed in its Dune: Spice Wars roadmap for 2022 that the real-time strategy game’s multiplayer update would hit sometime in summer 2022, but with nothing more exact than that. Well, it’s indeed coming “very soon” – June in fact. Multiplayer support is confirmed for up to four players in free-for-all battles, two versus two, and full co-op against AI factions. There will also be “new synergy systems” to open up more strategic options, too.

