Dying Light 2 is dead, but Dying Light 2: Stay Human is out this December

It’s official: Dying Light 2 is cancelled. Well, okay, not really – the game is reemerging, zombie-style, after disappearing for a bit with a sort of new title. Developer Techland has confirmed that Dying Light 2: Stay Human is due to launch this year. (Never mind the bit where they accidentally leaked their own announcement a few hours early through Twitch ads. Oops!)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human officially launches on December 7, 2021 across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S and X, Xbox One and yes, PC. If you’ve missed out on the plot details so far, you’ll be playing as Aiden Caldwell in a story set 20 years after the events of the original game. The devs say you’ll be able to pick up the story here no problem, even if you haven’t played the original game.

The Dying Light 2 release date has slipped away before, but hopefully now we’ve got a date we can count on. The game is still looking impressive in the new gameplay footage, which offers a broad overview of the story, setting, factions, and zombies you’ll be dealing with.

Check out the video below.

