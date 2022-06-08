Dying Light says farewell with Definitive Edition – includes 26 DLCs

Dying Light Definitive Edition is developer Techland’s way of bidding the zombie horror game farewell, a thank-you to the community after seven years of support that bundles all existing DLC together in one package – and it’s out soon. Dying Light Definitive Edition launches June 9 as a digital release on all platforms except Nintendo Switch, and Techland is offering a 70% discount on the game to celebrate its launch.

Existing owners of Dying Light Platinum Edition will get a free upgrade to the Definitive Edition automatically, which unlocks the remaining five sets of DLC not included in the Platinum Edition.

“Dying Light has been a fantastic journey and we are grateful to the community for supporting the game with us during these last seven years,” Techland said in the announcement. “However, we also understand the sheer number of updates and DLCs released for our game might be daunting for new and returning players. We don’t want you to miss out on any part of the full Dying Light experience.”

While the release marks the end of active development on the game, Techland said they’ll still continue a steady reroll of events for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the 26 DLC packs ranging from full expansions to new cosmetics, Techland is adding the Harran Tactical Unit Bundle for free if you buy the game in the two weeks after it launches.

It’s another piece of DLC with a special set of themed skins for your armor and tactical weapons for your arsenal. PC players can claim this offer on Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store.

Techland bills Dying Light Definitive Edition as a farewell to active development for the game and is busy working on Dying Light 2 DLC and a brand-new fantasy RPG. But there might yet be room to squeeze even more into the original Dying Light, if a tease at the end of the announcement is anything to go by.

“It’s a nod to 7 years of immense love and support for this game; on the other, it’s the grand finale of our adventures in Harran,” Techland said in the release. “But let’s see what the future brings [emphasis in the original].”

Either way, Dying Light Definitive Edition is plenty to keep us busy until the delayed Dying Light 2 DLC launches sometime later in 2022.