Dying Light 2 DLC is delayed, now set for September

Some Dying Light 2 DLC has already arrived, but fans of Techland’s zombie game will have to wait a little longer for a big story update, as the developer has announced that the first major Dying Light 2 DLC is delayed. Previously planned for release in early summer, the story expansion has been pushed back and will now target a September release date “to meet your expectations by giving it the absolute highest level of polish.”

Techland has already implemented several requested features, with a Dying Light 2 NG+ mode arriving in April as well as improvements to the co-op. The developer says it still plans to release the first game chapter, ‘In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner,’ in June, which will include a selection of content and events. The much requested photo mode is also due to arrive next month.

Lead Designer Tymon Smektała told us at GDC that Dying Light 2 DLC will be big and unexpected, with plans for it to be at a similar scale to that of the first game. Smektała says that, despite much speculation, “No one has guessed what we are hoping to do.” Following on from this first major story DLC, at least one large-scale expansion is planned for the future.

“We apologise for the delay, but we firmly believe that our community, fans, and gamers deserve to receive some truly unforgettable experiences,” Techland says in today’s announcement.

In the meantime, Dying Light 2’s nights are even deadlier following a recent patch, which also provided a fix for the troublesome ‘deathloop’ bug. We’ve also got the best survival games on PC if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.