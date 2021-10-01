Dyson Sphere Program reaches 1.7 million units sold as the devs detail combat

Dyson Sphere Program proved to be a delightful take on the factory-building genre when it launched earlier this year, and that was reflected in its player counts. Now, the devs have announced that the game has reached 1.7 million copies sold, and provided the first details on what to expect from the upcoming combat system.

Combat is still in the early design phase, but will be focused on “defense, exploration, expansion, and extermination”. (Looking forward to the ‘3X and a D’ genre becoming a thing.) The devs hope to get “a huge number” of enemies attacking your base, and early bits of concept art show defensive turret structures. There will also be space-bound enemies of various challenge levels spread across the universe.

You will get the option to choose your combat difficulty, or turn it off altogether if you want a more peaceful building experience. Combat features are the big focus for the team right now, though they’re not expect to launch until the second half of 2022 – in the meantime, the devs say you can still expect regular content updates in other areas.

You can see some of the early bits of art in the video below, starting at the 3:29 mark.

