Cities Skylines 2 remains the ideal building game if you like details, in-depth management, and the constant pressure of trying to maintain a proper road network. There comes a moment however, when all the highways are laid, houses are zoned, and the economy is finally humming along, that you can sit back and just gaze at your creation. You take that feeling and you combine it with the moody, sometimes dystopian world of Cyberpunk 2077. Neon lights. Flying cars. Skyscrapers that pierce the cloudline. A beautiful new city builder, dripping in atmosphere, blends CS2’s superb creation tools with the Blade Runner-inspired visuals of CDPR’s latest masterwork. And it’s coming to Steam in 2024.

This is Dystopika, a unique city building game from independent developer Voids Within. Some of the most wonderful moments in Cyberpunk 2077 – sitting on the hills with Panam, sharing a drink with River on the water tower – are made spectacular by CD Projekt Red’s beautiful city design. On the surface, the neon-drenched, coolly efficient worlds of Cyberpunk, Blade Runner, Akira, and myriad others look gorgeous. But they always hide a secret darkness. This is what Dystopika wants to capture. As the designer and building of your own cyberpunk metropolis, you get to create something that is equally stunning and bleak.

Compared to other city builders, which often feel like carefully balanced, high-stakes strategy games, Dystopika is all about the mood. There’s no budget, no stats screen telling you to build more houses, no crumbling road network. The only limit here is your imagination. Take your time. Build what you like. Drink in the vibe. It’s like sitting by the window in your high-rise megabuilding, sipping from a glass, and listening to synthwave. Launching in 2024, you can already wishlist Dystopika right here.

