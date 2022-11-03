Elgato unveils “world’s first” 4K60 Twitch streamer webcam

There’s a new Elgato Facecam in town, and it just so happens to be the “world’s first” 4K 60fps webcam. While the company’s existing USB camera caters to Twitch streamer setups with impressive specs, the new electric eye has its sights set on a premium audience.

Available now for an eye-watering $299 USD / £299 GBP, the Elgato Facecam Pro is a chonkier successor to the original Facecam. As mentioned above, it boasts 4K 60fps capture, but it’s also equipped with a “heavyweight” autofocus lens, a Sony Starvis CMOS sensor, and DSLR-like capabilities.

Elgato is anything but shy when it comes to the Facecam Pro’s premium status, and the website is littered with bold statements. The streaming accessory brand says it didn’t set out to make another webcam, and it seemingly wants to quash the notion that current options are “good enough.”

If you’re looking to make a career out of being a Twitch streamer, or you take the hobby seriously, investing in the Facecam Pro might be a no-brainer. Of course, it takes more than raw specs and premium features to rank among the best webcams, and Elgato’s staggering price point won’t appeal to everyone.

That said, other options don’t come close to the Facecam Pro, as even the AI-powered OBSBOT Tiny 4K is capped at 30fps. We’ll no doubt see challengers enter the best gaming PC accessory space soon, but until then, it looks like Elgato’s cam specs will reign supreme.

