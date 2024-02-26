9/10 Metroidvania game is getting a sequel for PC

An enticing sequel to the Metroidvania fairy tale Ender Lilies Quietus of the Knights is coming. From publisher Binary Haze Interactive and developers Adglobe and Live Wire, Ender Magnolia Bloom in the Mist launches on PC through Steam Early Access on Monday, March 25, 2024.

In Ender Magnolia Bloom in the Mist, you’ll “purify the souls of corrupted beings, embark on an ethereal journey to revive a crumbling kingdom in the Land of Fumes. Venture through the dungeon-filled depths and soaring heights of a hand-drawn, sprawling interconnected world, and banish evil out of infected artificial lifeforms. Every defeated foe becomes both a friend, granting 30 different combat abilities to choose from.”

As the successor to one of the best platform games of 2021, Bloom in the Mist has a lot to live up to but sounds like a worthy challenger. “We cannot thank our online community enough for the feedback and support they provided for Ender Lilies,” says Hiroyuki Kobayashi, CEO of Binary Haze Interactive in a statement.

“Ender Magnolia will evolve with the help of our amazing players, and we look forward to this new journey with them into the Land of Fumes.”

Known for its atmospheric setting, Ender Lilies was a gorgeous survival game with a memorable, contrasty, style and challenging combat. The moody, piano-backed Early Access trailer for the sequel has us convinced we’re in for more of the same. With Ender Magnolia less than a month from release alongside March’s other new PC games, we don’t have to wait long to find out for sure.

