Between Frostpunk 2, Fallout, and Stalker 2, it’s looking like a good year for the fantasy apocalypse. GSC’s survival shooter imagines a twisted, radiated wasteland where every expedition – no matter how short or functional – must be meticulously planned, lest you fall victim to monsters and bandits. Frostpunk 2 meanwhile is a high-pressure, minutely detailed city builder, where people, resources, and politics must be carefully managed, and your primary enemies are a hazardous environment and boiling social tensions. The much-anticipated sequel to one of Steam’s underground hits, a new strategy game combines city management with survivalistic exploration and quests, and it’s coming soon.

Endzone 2 is a strategy game that blends survival, simulation, and colony mechanics, but with a twist. The follow-up to 2021’s Endzone: A World Apart, it casts you as the de facto leader of a wandering band of settlers, trying to make a home for themselves after a worldwide nuclear apocalypse. Everything is against you here. Natural disasters, perilous landscape, and weather that can turn on a penny present the first, fundamental challenges, but after you establish your first town, stabilize a makeshift economy, and master the basics, well, that’s when the real trouble starts.

Delivering on one of the most-wanted features following the original game, in Endzone 2, you don’t just build a town and then stay still, gradually growing bigger and richer. Once a town is established, you need to take your armor-plated bus and go searching for another possible settlement spot – you drive through the landscape, uncovering new areas, unlocking new missions, and potentially running into fresh dangers.

It’s an additional layer of exploration and dynamism that makes the entire world feel more alive. You can also expand your vehicle fleet and send drivers to other regions of the map, where it’s possible to establish trade routes and diplomatic connections with neighboring settlements.

We’re still waiting on a confirmed release date for Endzone 2, though it’s currently slated for some time during the third quarter of 2024. You can wishlist the game right here.

