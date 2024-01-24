How to get Enshrouded Shroud Cores

How do you get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded? These glowing blue orbs are primarily used as a resource to level up your Flame Altar, which is crucial if you want to explore the entire world. Upgrading the Altar extends your building range, but also allows you to strengthen the Flame as a separate upgrade, buffing your time in the Shroud, passage level, Altar activation capacity, and character attribute bonuses.

However, while you learn about Shroud Cores very early on, as soon as you place your first Flame Altar, it takes a little while until you obtain one, and a fair bit longer before you can essentially farm them. We also have some top Enshrouded tips for your first few hours. Here are the details on how to get Shroud Cores in Enshrouded, and all their uses.

How to get Shroud Cores

The most efficient method of getting Shroud Cores is by crafting them at the Alchemist using 10 Shroud Spores and 10 Shroud Liquid.

Crafting one single Shroud Core requires 10 Shroud Spores and 10 Shroud Liquid, both of which are easy to acquire by killing enemies and collecting the round, gray plants found inside Shroud-affected areas. However, this option doesn’t become available to you for some time, as the Alchemist is likely the second-to-last NPC you’ll awaken for your base.

Until this point, the best method for getting Shroud Cores is by completing – and destroying – Elixir Wells, the purple icons on your map. You’ll receive one Shroud Core for each one you complete. Additionally, once you encounter banshee-like enemies that float around and fire icy homing projectiles, these will usually drop a single Shroud Core upon death too.

How to use Shroud Cores

To use Shroud Cores, you must approach the Flame Altar and commune with the flame. Here is where you’ll find the option to upgrade the altar, which costs Shroud Cores. The first time you upgrade, it will cost one single Shroud Core, but this cost increases each time. To upgrade from level three to four for example, it costs 10 Shroud Cores.

Shroud Cores don’t appear to be used for any other purpose, but we’ll update this guide if that changes as Enshrouded progresses through early access. If you’re wondering how to get Metal Scraps in Enshrouded, we have a guide for that too, as they can be tricky to find in the early stages of the game.