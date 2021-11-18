One of Epic’s next freebies is basically arcade tokens

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab indie games Guild of Dungeoneering, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, and Never Alone. As ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too, and one lets you play oodles of retro games.

You’ll be able to grab the Antstream Arcade – Epic Welcome pack and The Hunter: Call of the Wild from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, November 25 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST. The pair will be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie – or freebies, if you’re lucky. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the pack at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Here’s the Antstream Arcade – Epic Welcome pack blurb from the Epic Store page, to give you a taste: “Grab 1090 Gems for free to use in-game! This in-game currency can be spent on playing games, challenges and limited-time tournaments! Gems can also be used to unlock harder challenges and play turn-based PvP against friends and other players.”

Check out a trailer for Antstream Arcade below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.