Epic’s going to let you create humans

Epic is creating a new Unreal Engine tool to help game creators and 3D artists create realistic digital human models in a lot less time than it would’ve taken in the past. That’s the boring way to lay this out, but MetaHuman Creator looks a whole lot more exciting than that – and this marketing copy is absolutely wild. “Digital humans are the future,” folks!

In the announcement video, MetaHuman basically looks like an especially high-fidelity version of the sort of character creator you’d find in any modern videogame. The difference is that it runs in a browser via cloud streaming, lets you export your creation into Unreal Engine, and even provides the source data in a Maya file for use in other 3D programs.

“Animations created for one MetaHuman will run on other MetaHumans, enabling users to easily reuse a single performance across multiple Unreal Engine characters or projects,” Epic says in a press release. The company is working with a variety of vendors to build support for various animation and performance capture tools, on top of Epic’s own Live Link Face app.

Check out the tool in action below.

Or let the MetaHumans themselves explain it to you.

Upcoming PC games are going to look wild, friends.