Grab one of the best EPOS gaming headsets for less than half price

When it comes to top-tier audio, few brands can compete with the heritage of EPOS. While the company’s top-tier gaming headsets usually command a high price, the H3PRO Hybrid is available at its lowest ever price right now on Amazon.

Our sister site, Custom PC, had plenty of nice words to say about this headset in its EPOS H3PRO Hybrid review. With “superb sound quality” and excellent comfort levels, it’s not hard to see why we think it’s one of the best wireless gaming headsets out there, from EPOS or otherwise.

Right now, the EPOS H3Pro Hybrid is well below its usual list price of $279, crashing down to just $101.99. That’s a 62% saving, or $277.01 if you want to count every cent. UK shoppers can grab the headset with similar savings too, for just £158.37.

In addition to both feeling and sounding awesome when wrapped around your ears, the H3PRO Hybrid features 2.4GHz, 3.5mm, and Bluetooth connections. You can happily block out any distractions with its active noise canceling (ANC) too, allowing you to focus on the game at hand.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can have your new gaming headset arrive at your doorstep much faster with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to give your setup a boost.