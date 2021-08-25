Best wireless gaming headset 2021

The best wireless gaming headsets can have an enormous impact on your desktop experience. Whether you’re an audiophile looking for unparalleled immersion, a casual gamer wanting a cheap mic headset under $100, or you just want the freedom of the best computer speakers wrapped around your ears, cutting the cord doesn’t mean sacrificing quality.

Let’s face it, there’s something truly comforting about putting on a set of headphones, silencing the outside world, and burying ourselves in the sounds of the best PC games. But corded headsets can be a hassle: being tethered to your PC, knocking your drink over when you turn around because someone’s shouting your name… just us? Either way, a wired headset can be a bit clumsy.

Picking the best wireless headset from Razer, Logitech, Corsair, and SteelSeries can make all the difference – reducing clutter, and improving sound quality. With the recent progressions in wireless technology, latency is no longer an issue worth considering, either. This guide highlights the top performers, so you can hear every footstep in Rainbow Six: Siege, every music event in Fortnite, and every callout in Discord.

Here are the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy:

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The best wireless gaming headset is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro.

This no-nonsense pair of cans is the wireless upgrade our current favourite wired headset, Razer’s BlackShark V2. Carrying the same DNA, it offers titanium-coated diaphragms for exceptional voice clarity that separates bass, mid, and treble, and flow-knit memory foam ear cushions for prolonged stints sitting at your gaming PC.

Cutting the cord often comes at a cost, but the BlackShark V2 Pro puts every penny to good use by fixing one of the biggest pitfalls with wireless headsets: the microphone. Small tweaks over previous iterations make this noise-cancelling boom mic worth the premium over its wired counterparts.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Razer $180 / £180 View

What we like

Quality that doesn’t break the bank

Great battery life

Sleek and comfortable design

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro specs Drivers TriForce Titanium 50mm Frequency range 12Hz – 28,000Hz Weight 320g Battery life Up to 24 hours Wireless range Up to 40ft / 12m Connections HyperSpeed Wireless 2.4GHz USB / 3.5mm jack

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

The best cheap wireless gaming headset for under $100 goes to the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless.

This budget headset knocks its sub-$100 competition out of the park. Using the same speaker drivers as the award-winning Arctis 7, SteelSeries claims the headset offers low-latency, high-quality, and lossless audio thanks to the USB dongle.

The Arctis 1 may not have all the fancy features of some of SteelSeries’ pricier models, but the lightweight steel-reinforced headband is still comfortable and durable. The best part is that the headset comes with a Discord-certified ClearCast noise-canceling microphone. It’s an excellent option for gamers looking for a cheap headset.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Amazon $99.75 / £74 View

What we like

Budget but built to last

Great audio for gaming

Noise-cancelling microphone

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless specs Drivers 40mm Frequency range 20Hz – 20,000Hz Weight 252.3g Battery life Up to 20 hours Wireless range Up to 30ft / 9m Connections 2.4GHz USB / 3.5mm jack

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless

The best high-end wireless gaming headset is the SteelSeries Arctis Pro.

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro may be an expensive choice, but it’s worth every penny. We’ve been using this headset for the past 8 months, and couldn’t be happier. The DAC hub is quick to install, works with almost any 3.5mm-compatible device, and comes with a second battery so you can charge and switch it in seconds – no more cutting out mid-round and scrambling for a wire.

The headset connects to the DAC using a 2.4GHz wireless connection for ultra-low latency and lossless audio, and you even have the option to connect to Bluetooth devices simultaneously. High-density neodymium magnets pump out superior hi-res audio at 40,000Hz and provide unrivaled audio quality.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Amazon $369 / £290 View

What we like

Audiophile-grade audio

Low latency with any 3.5mm device

Comfortable and customisable

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless specs Drivers 40mm Frequency range 10Hz – 40,000Hz Weight 357g Battery life Up to 10 hours per battery Wireless range Up to 40ft / 12m Connections 2.4GHz DAC / Bluetooth 4.1 / 3.5mm jack

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless

The best mid-range wireless headset has to go to the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless.

Continuing to live up to the brand’s reputation, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is a hard-hitter that punches above its weight, holding its own against rivals that cost almost twice the price. With high-density neodymium drivers, you get the same sound quality as you would expect from pricier options like the SteelSeries Arctis Pro.

Couple that with up to 20 hours of battery life, a 60-ft of range, and one of the best wireless microphones around, and you have a high-quality pair of cans that can go the distance. We love that this comes with the option for wired and wireless, letting you switch between as and when you need. It’s a heavy-duty headset that offers exceptional value.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Amazon $200 / £249 View

What we like

Broadcaster-like quality microphone

Exceptional build quality

Long wireless range

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless specs Drivers 50mm Frequency range 20Hz – 40,000Hz Weight 360g Battery life Up to 20 hours Wireless range Up to 60ft / 18.2m Connections Slipstream 2.4GHz / USB wired / 3.5mm jack

Logitech G733 Lightspeed

The best wireless RGB gaming headset goes to the Logitech G733 Lightspeed.

It’s hard to ignore the angular aesthetic of the G733, and Logitech gives you more colours to choose from than ever before, meaning you’re not limited to the traditional ‘any colour you want, as long as it’s black.’ It uses a similar ski band approach to SteelSeries, which goes beyond added comfort, letting you personalise your headband. Add to that some good old-fashioned RGB that you can sync to other Logitech gaming keyboards and mice, and the G733 is a real head-turner.

The detachable boom mic is a bit more rigid than other options on this list, but like most Logitech headsets, you’ll have access to Blue Voice software so you can optimise the equaliser to better carry your dulcet tones.

Logitech G733 Wireless Logitech G733 Wireless Logitech $130 / £130 View

What we like

Unique aesthetics with more colours to choose from

Lightweight

RGB EVERYTHING!

Logitech G733 Lightspeed specs Drivers 40mm Frequency range 20Hz – 20,000Hz Weight 278g Battery life Up to 29 hours (20 hours with RGB) Wireless range Up to 66ft / 20m Connections Lightspeed 2.4GHz USB

BEST GAMING HEADSET DEALS

There’s nothing quite like proudly plonking your headset on a headphone stand atop the best gaming desk, knowing you’ve paid a fraction of the price for it. Fortunately, Logitech has lopped a chunk off its mid-range G533, saving you 51% in the US by bringing its price down to $73.35 and 33% in the UK for a slimmer £94 asking price.

The Logitech G533 doesn’t feature RGB lighting like its flashier cousin, instead opting for a sleek all-black approach. It supports 7.1 surround sound and is designed to last for hours with a 15-hour battery life and a cushioned headband for long gaming marathons.

Logitech G533 Logitech G533 Amazon $150 / £140 $73.35 / £94 View

Bluetooth Gaming Headsets

Bluetooth is one of the most common wireless standards out there, but it’s slower than the 2.4GHz dongles that usually come with wireless gaming headsets – introducing latency, desynchronisation, and lower audio quality. This is largely fine for music, but you might want to stick with the best wireless gaming headsets on PC.

Bluetooth 5.2 is much faster than its predecessors, but it hasn’t quite solved the issue of latency. Newer standards are backwards compatible with older ones, allowing you to connect to a variety of different devices, but the connection will always be as slow as the weakest link in the chain.

Wireless headset compatibility

While the best gaming headsets that sport a 3.5mm headphone jack work with pretty much any device out there, wireless headsets are a bit pickier. Bluetooth opens up a lot of options, such as the ability to connect your cans to your smartphone for on-the-go listening, but many stick with a proprietary 2.4GHz USB transmitter.

These dongles mean that wireless headsets work with PC out of the box, but console gamers on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch will need to pay extra attention to compatibility.

Wireless HEADSET MICROPHONES

Wireless audio has significantly improved over the years, with the untrained ear finding it increasingly difficult to discern the difference. Microphones haven’t been so lucky, however, as the price of cutting the cord is often a lower quality mic compared to wired counterparts.

Wireless headset mics like the ones on this list still capture your voice so you can clearly communicate with your teammates without a fuss, but you’ll want to swap it out for the best gaming microphone if you’re after freedom from cables and want broadcast quality. You can also consider software to clean up your recording in real-time, such as Nvidia RTX Voice.