The developer of Escape From Tarkov has apologized for the ongoing confusion and reception of the game’s Unheard Edition. A new offline co-op PvE mode with persistent progression was initially only available in the new $250 version of the hardcore tactical FPS, but now owners of the Edge of Darkness Edition, which was advertized as giving players all future DLC, will also be able to play the game mode at no extra cost.

After days of updates, the COO of the Escape From Tarkov developer Nikita Buyanov apologizes for upsetting the FPS game’s community with the recently revealed Unheard Edition. The head of Battlestate Games outlines what the future of EFT will look like for owners of the Edge of Darkness Edition, especially regarding the controversial PvE mode that was initially locked behind the Unheard Edition’s $250 price tag – if bought without upgrading from another version of the game.

“First of all, I would like to say that I am very sorry that fans and the game community in general are experiencing these feelings,” Buyanov writes in a Reddit post. “Unfortunately, I somehow did not foresee the fact of such a reaction and now I have drawn conclusions for my future decisions.”

Buyanov then summarizes the main points regarding the future of EFT, the Unheard Edition, and the upcoming co-op PvE mode. PvE access will be given to all EoD owners free of charge but will be done in waves as “we don’t have server capacity right now.” The PvE mode will also get mod support after the release of the full game, and EoD perks will be balanced while prioritized matchmaking for owners will be removed to “keep everyone in the same spot.”

Regarding the $250 Unheard Edition, Buyanov says Battlestate Games will not remove it despite the backlash, “We want to keep the option for those who want to support the game more. But we will balance items [and] perks in this edition, and we will provide more rewards for those who upgraded with the old price.”

Buyanov is then asked in the comments to confirm that all EoD buyers will get every DLC, which was advertized in the now-delisted edition of the game. “Yes, EoD owners will receive all of the DLC,” Buyanov replies.

The player response across Twitter and Reddit has been a largely positive one, with many pleased to see Buyanov and Battlestate apologizing after multiple updates, and the news on mod support is a welcome addition.

In the space of just a few days, the new EFT co-op PvE mode was announced as exclusive to the Unheard Edition, given to EoD owners with a six-month window, and then given to all EoD owners after the early access launch.

One reason this whole situation has drawn the ire of players is that the EoD edition, which was taken off sale in January, previously promised “free access to all subsequent DLC.” Buyanov said in a previous statement that the new “PvE game mode is not DLC,” which appears to have been walked back now that EoD owners will get access to it.

