When is the next Escape from Tarkov server wipe? We all know that the main aim in Escape from Tarkov isn’t to rack up a high body count – it’s the loot. The glorious mountains of weapons and equipment you can stockpile after several months’ worth of grinding. The only issue, then, is when the Tarkov servers get wiped and you have to start again, but when do these wipes occur, and is there one planned soon?

The tense FPS game is all about getting in and out as efficiently as you can, as staying alive also means that you keep whatever swag you managed to pilfer during your time in the world. Increasing the quality of your gear means you’re much more likely to stay alive during your next run, and the run after that, and so on. Every once in a while, though, the servers undergo a complete wipe, putting all players back to square, and level, one, but when is the next Escape from Tarkov server wipe?

Escape from Tarkov server wipe date speculation

The next Escape from Tarkov wipe is expected on Thursday, July 20, 2023, as Battlestate Games has launched an event leading up to this date. The Escape from Tarkov servers undergo a wipe on average every five months.

We’re slightly overdue for a server wipe – the period between these resets has never been longer than six months – and considering the last wipe was in December 2022, we are expecting the next one this month. The event, which began on June 19, lasts for a month meaning we can expect the next wipe in late July.

Now you know that the next Escape from Tarkov server wipe is fairly soon, you’d better make the most of the equipment you do have and cause some havoc for those new spawns. If you’re considering joining the ranks of Tarkov, now is the best time to dip your toe, as once the server wipe happens, you’ll be at the same level as everyone else in the game. Before you jump into the battle royale-like, check out the Escape from Tarkov system requirements here – you don’t want to be caught short before you’ve fired your first bullet.