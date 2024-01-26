It seems thousands of gamers are glutton for punishment, as the super intense survival game, Escape the Backrooms, is picking up plenty of new players thanks to a handy reduction in the Steam sale. The horror vibes are strong with this one, taking massive inspiration from the creepypasta cult phenomenon, placing gamers in the titular liminal space.

Escape the Backrooms may be 18 months old at this stage, but the horror game is truly enjoying its time in the sun right now. Ironic, really, considering sunlight is the last thing you’re likely to find in the backrooms. But that’s all part of the appeal.

As far as survival games go, Escape the Backrooms is right up there as one of the most unnerving and traumatising you can play, but for the thrill seekers among you, it’s the kind of game you could sink hours into and still find plenty to keep you coming back for more. And if you’re daring enough to enter the backrooms, now is the best time to do so, as the game has been given a 20% discount over on Steam, now costing just $7.99.

As a result of this neat saving, gamers have been giving Escape the Backrooms a go, and the title is soaring in popularity right now. As per Steam Charts, the number of people braving the game has risen 306% over the last 24 hours, with 11,962 players currently navigating the backrooms.

It should come as no surprise, really. The immersive game has a 9/10 rating on Steam from over 44,000 reviews, and it seems this special offer has given users an excuse to venture back in and embrace the chaos. Escape the Backrooms features hyper-realistic graphics, minimal user interface, and an incredibly unsettling ambience, making this a fascinating game that is best shared with friends as part of the co-op multiplayer mode.

That’s your plans for the weekend sorted, then. If you want more of this creepy vibe, check out our list of the best old PC games or explore all the top free Steam games.

