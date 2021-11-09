Truck Simulator’s free 1.43 update adds new viewpoints and special transport routes

1.43 is the next big, free update for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, and the devs at SCS Software have spent the past week or two teasing some of the additions you can expect from the patch. The details so far have focused on ETS2, which is getting a new set of viewpoints and extra special transport routes to help fill out previously-released DLC.

Eight new routes for the special transport DLC will be added, bringing the more challenging loads to additional expansion areas. The new routes include Daugavpils to Rezekne, Soria to Teruel, Galati to Iasi, Cagliari to Sassari, Gothenburg to Helsinborg, Brest to Rennes, Bremen to Travemunde, and Warszawa to Katowice. Each route will feature multiple missions.

Near the end of October, the devs also revealed that a host of new viewpoints will be added to ETS2 as of patch 1.43. These cinematic bits were added with the Iberia expansion earlier this year, and 1.43 will introduce 35 more viewpoints across older ETS2 locations, including Cernavodă Bridge, Viaduct Poiana Teiului, the Steelworks of Pernik, and Civaux Nuclear Powerplant.

You can see some of those new viewpoints below.

No word yet on what we can expect for ATS in patch 1.43, but hopefully it’ll involve similar free improvements to previous DLC. For more truck games, you can follow that link.