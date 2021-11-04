Europa Universalis 4’s “important” 1.32 patch brings a whopping 450 items

Historical grand strategy game Europa Universalis IV is getting a new expansion – Origins – next week, and the development team have done its customary sharing of the patch notes ahead of release.

Accompanying the newest EU4 DLC is patch 1.32 ‘Songhai’, and it contains over 450 changes according to the patch notes – so it’s probably unsurprising that one of the strategy game’s associate producers has called in an “important” one. This is also a great way to separate what’s coming as part of the premium expansion, and what’s coming as part of the free patch.

Historically, content in the free patch has tended to outshine content in the premium update, but in this case things seem to be a bit more even if you discount all the fixes and quality-of-life improvements. Patch 1.32 will introduce nine new government reforms for African nations, as well as eight additional estate privileges. There are also eight new formable nations, and the infamous Zulu nation can spawn during the course of the game as well. Add to this 52 new monuments, and some reworks of existing nations.

There are also plenty of fixes and quality of life changes to highlight as well. You’ll now be able to see what resources are available in tribal lands, instead of it being a surprise every time.

The developers have also scaled back things like aggressive expansions, warscore, and overextension to take into account that there are now far more provinces in the game than there were when these mechanics were last balanced, which should let players take larger chunks of land at a time before running afoul of these systems.

This is already a decent amount of free content, but the Origins expansion adds 12 new missions trees, as well as new generic missions for other minor African nations across the whole continent, split into four regions. There are also new mechanics for Judaism, new unit models, and some premium estates on top of the free ones.

While it’s perhaps fair to say some of the free content is a bit more profound, Origins is still giving as good as it’s getting, which is great for those who are interested in buying the pack.

Europa Universalis IV Europa Universalis IV Paradox Store £34.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Europa Universalis IV: Origins will be released next week on November 11. In the meantime, you can check out the best EU4 mods, although you’ll need to wait for them to update to the latest patch if you move on to the new version straight away.