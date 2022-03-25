Get Europa Universalis IV and all the DLC for just $20 at Humble

Europa Universalis IV sits proudly among the best grand strategy games, and if you’ve yet to add it to your collection the Europa Universalis IV Complete Collection from Humble is here to make your day. This bundle contains the base game, along with a whopping 32 Europa Universalis IV DLC expansions, all for just $20.

Developed by Paradox Development Studios (the masters of grand strategy behind other greats such as Hearts of Iron IV), Europa Universalis IV originally released back in 2013. Since then, the studio has continued to support the historical strategy game with free updates and plenty of premium add-ons. The most recent expansion, Origins, was released last November and is included in the bundle.

The game covers a huge span of history – from 1444 to just after the end of Napoleon’s revolution in 1821 – and lets you shape the development of any one of over 500 different nations. You’re not limited to following the course of history, either – although the game kicks off at a defined historical point and features many known events, the fate of your nation is very much in your hands.

The sheer scope of EUIV is remarkable, and it’s easy to see why it’s kept its fans hooked for nearly a decade. Plus, with all the expansions and add-ons, there’s even more for you to do and discover.

Here’s an overview of everything included in the Europa Universalis IV Complete Collection Humble Bundle:

Europa Universalis IV

Europa Universalis IV: Digital Extreme Edition Upgrade Pack

Europa Universalis IV: Conquest of Paradise

Europa Universalis IV – Wealth of Nations

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Res Publica

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Art of War

Content Pack – Europa Universalis IV: El Dorado

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: El Dorado

Content Pack – Europa Universalis IV: Common Sense

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Common Sense

Europa Universalis IV: The Cossacks Content Pack

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: The Cossacks

Europa Universalis IV: Mare Nostrum Content Pack

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Mare Nostrum

Europa Universalis IV: Rights of Man Content Pack

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Rights of Man

Collection – Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Music Pack

Collection – Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate E-book Pack

Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven Content Pack

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Mandate of Heaven

Immersion Pack – Europa Universalis IV: Third Rome

10% OFF Immersion Pack – Europa Universalis IV: Origins (coupon)

Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization Content Pack

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization

Collection – Europa Universalis IV: Monuments to Power Pack

Immersion Pack – Europa Universalis IV: Rule Britannia

Collection – Europa Universalis IV: Ultimate Unit Pack

Content Pack – Europa Universalis IV: Dharma

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Dharma

Europa Universalis IV: Golden Century – Immersion Pack

Content Pack – Europa Universalis IV: Emperor

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Emperor

Expansion – Europa Universalis IV: Leviathan

This bundle was created to support World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-profit organisation that works to ensure that people affected by disasters and humanitarian crises have access to food supplies. It also develops long-term programs in order to improve livelihoods through strengthened local food ecosystems.

Europa Universalis IV: The Complete Collection Bundle Humble $20

This bundle will be available until the April 13.

This bundle will be available until the April 13. Make sure you don’t miss your chance to snatch up this bargain, and you get to support charity at the same time.